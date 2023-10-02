LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University instructor is on leave after the school learned about a criminal history involving methamphetamine that was not discovered by the background check prior to his hiring.

Brendan Doyle was slated to teach a kinesiology class this fall semester at MSU. Following some erratic behavior by Doyle, including frequent and sudden cancelations of classes, students received an update from the department informing them he was being replaced.

MSU says it was informed on Sept. 15 about articles available online from 2020 about Doyle’s involvement in a meth lab in Thibodaux, Louisiana that was busted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to his arrest in Louisiana, Doyle was teaching at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Capt. Brennan Matherne of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said the department has records confirming Doyle was charged for his role in the meth lab and was sentenced on Jan. 21 2021 to 180 days, of which he served 90.

Despite the apparent arrest record in Louisiana, Doyle’s background check came back clean, according to university spokesperson Dan Olsen.

The students in Doyle’s kinesiology class are now being taught by a different instructor. Whether Doyle will be paid during his time on leave was not confirmed by MSU.