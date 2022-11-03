EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – MSU and the East Lansing Police Department are teaming up to help keep students safe on campus.

The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety and ELPD will establish an MSU Operations Center, a center that will centralize the university’s security systems and operations. It is expected to begin operations by the end of the year.

Streamlining MSU public safety operations will aid MSUPD in collaborating with ELPD and other law enforcement agencies.

The new center will help monitor 2,000 security cameras, alarms, emergency notification systems and more.

MSU police said this system will help analyze and disseminate information on threats and emergencies and alert students faster.

“The implementation of a new centralized operations center is crucial to enhancing the university’s physical security,” said MSU Police Chief Marlon Lynch. “Having an established, unified and standardized approach in responding to campus threats and safety concerns allows us to be more proactive in ensuring critical information is disseminated in a timely manner.”

Lynch and former MSU President Samuel L. Stanley worked to install 300 more cameras around MSU campus, as well as improved lighting.