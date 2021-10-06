MSU theater department returns to full-scale operations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s Department of Theatre has returned to full-scale operations, the Department announced on Wednesday.

The first performance the Department will show is A Contemporary American’s Guide to a Successful Marriage by Robert Bastron. Performances will be held from October 15-24 at the Pasant Theatre at the Wharton Center.

“The play follows two young couples from courtship to marriage and explores the complications of how gendered roles impact married life,” said Director Rob Roznowski. “It is set in a time when the nation was returning from World War II and ‘The American Dream’ seemed in reach. History looks back on this time with the fondness of how Americans ‘should’ be living. Many still believe in this myth, despite it being a homogenous, patriarchal, homophobic, and white reality.”

Attendees must wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets are $23.50 for general admission and $21.50 for MSU staff and seniors and $13.50 for students.

Tickets are available at whartoncenter.com

Performance Dates and Times

Friday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

*Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

**Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 24 at 2 p.m.

*Director Pre-Show Discussion Sunday, October 17 at 1:15 p.m.

**Post-show discussion on Thursday, October 21 following the performance.