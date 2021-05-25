MSU to discuss mandatory vaccines

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A special meeting is being held this afternoon at Michigan State University and its expected that the advisory council will discuss if being vaccinated will be a mandate for students to return back to campus.

The meeting will be led by MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. and Provost Teresa K. Woodruff.

They will make remarks along with Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Norman Beauchamp and Committee Chairperson Jennifer Johnson.

Today’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. and will be streamed on the university’s website.