EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State University will host a menorah lighting ceremony at its residence halls from November 28th until December 5th.

The lighting ceremony will occur each night from 6:00 p.,m. until 7:00 p.m at 1855 Place and University Village.

The table with menorahs will be set up at the desk area with nightly holiday crafts.

Students will be able to eat donuts, latkes and enjoy live music.