MSU to research contaminated water with a new grant

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Researchers at Michigan State University will now use a grant worth about $350,000 to find the best ways to manage contaminated ground water, with a focus on PFAS.

The state of Michigan struggles with contaminants like PFAS currently being found in areas that can be deadly, and officials say that’s why this work is important.

The state has strategies for responding to those problems, but the law does not have guidelines for how to use those controls.

Spartan researchers, from MSU’s Institute for Water Research, will use this grant to study the effectiveness and impact of different control methods and create new guidelines for the state.