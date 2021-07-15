MSU to study genetic code of crops using artificial intelligence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Computer science and plant biology experts at Michigan State University are now planning to work together to study the genetic code of crops, with assistance from artificial intelligence.

Thanks to a $1.4 million grant from the National Science Foundation, MSU researchers will now get to use a new machine that’ll analyze plant genes, while hypothesizing about what they do inside of cells.

With this information, researchers believe they can learn how to grow better crops and learn new methods and uses of artificial intelligence.