MSU tops Michigan in a rivalry game that ‘felt like old times’ at the Breslin

EAST LANSING, MI – JANUARY 29: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the second half of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Breslin Center on January 29, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After No. 10 Michigan State lost to Illinois on Tuesday night, Tom Izzo made a point to meet with his point guards the very next morning and it wasn’t a short meeting.

Between Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard the duo combined for five of MSU’s eleven turnovers in Champaign, but the one stat that stood out above the rest was Hoggard’s two assists. It’s a performance Izzo couldn’t have his “quarterback” repeat for a second straight game, especially with the Spartans’ biggest rival coming to the Breslin Center.

“Playing this game since a young age, it was just fun, especially being about to play in an environment like that and a rivalry like this,” Hoggard said. “Hearing them go crazy off a pass. It makes me excited. So, it kind of got me going a little bit.”

“Today was one of those days where A.J. did an unbelievable job,” MSU senior forward Joey Hauser said. “This was an A.J. Hoggard game.”

“I saw it from the jump,” said Marcus Bingham Jr. in regards to Hoggard’s performance against Michigan. “When he got the first layup, I knew he was on.”

Hoggard finished with 11 points, 10 assists, and one turnover in MSU’s 83-67 win over the Wolverines and it was his play in the beginning of the second half that really helped the Spartans’ separate themselves. MSU went on a 14-3 run to open the half and then with 9:06 remaining in the game Hoggard connected with Joey Hauser in transition to give the Spartans their largest lead of the game that point, 60-44.

“Some of the passes he made, and listening to Coach, you know growing and coming out and performing is always good for our team,” said Bingham Jr. “I think for him he took a big step forward.”

Hauser was another player who took a big step forward for the Spartans on Saturday. Izzo knew Michigan’s big man Hunter Dickinson would present his fair share of problems, and he did, finishing with 25 points. He also caused Bingham Jr. and Julius Marble to pick up four fouls meaning Hauser would have to defend the 7-footer.

“It’s always good when you see Joey bringing energy and bringing effort on the defensive side, and taking an initiative to guard a bigger dude,” Bingham said. “Joey played a hell of a game tonight.”

Jud Heathcote always used to tell Izzo that ‘they all count one, but the game against Michigan means a little bit more.’ The entire team knew that before tip-off. Leading up to the game, the coaches showed videos that explain the significance of the rivalry.

Another coach that knows all about that. Mel Tucker.

Michigan State’s football coach had a front-row seat to Saturday’s win, and he brought a number of his current players and recruits. Tucker also got to see his two current players, Maliq Carr and Keon Coleman, take the floor for the first time as members of the basketball team. And Coleman scored his first bucket as a Spartan in the final minute of the game.