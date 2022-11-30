EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Board of Trustees member Patrick O’Keefe has resigned.

O’Keefe’s resignation was confirmed by a spokesperson for the State of Michigan.

“We will begin our search to appoint someone who will stand up for those values and move the university forward,” a statement from the state said.

The Board of Trustees has been under fire recently for its handling of mandatory Title IX reports and the resignation of MSU President Samuel L. Stanley.

O’Keefe resigned in a letter sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.