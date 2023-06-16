EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU Board of Trustees approved the university’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

In total, it’s more than $3 billion.

$8 million of that is going to campus safety wellness and Title IX improvements.

With this new budget, msu leaders say this is another way to ensure a safer campus.

“We’re working across physical, organizational and community base ways to improve safety for all,” said MSU’s interim President Teresa Woodruff.

Woodruff said the campus has been finalizing campus safety improvements, but there’s still work left.

Among $8 million dollars tagged for “campus wellness,” $2.5 million will go towards funding the school’s security operations center.

In the last year, MSU has been consolidating security cameras and other tools to one location.

“We’re working on additional cameras that would coordinate with some of our green light camera systems and we’re working with the announcement systems with Ingham County,” said Woodruff.

$2.5 million are going towards additional Title IX resources. The office supports equity efforts and resources to address discrimination and sexual violence.

An additional $3 million will go towards health and wellness resources for the spartan community.

During the last week, two shooting survivors and the family of student Alexandria Verner, who died in the February attack, have taken the first step in suing the university.

Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar, said while she can’t share much about the potential lawsuits, she says the school’s priority is taking care of everyone affected by the shooting.

“We recognize that there are probably going to be legal ramifications for this. Our laser-like focus is communication with the folks that need our services,” she said.

Those intentions to sue will go through a lengthy review process that could take six months before any progress is made in terms of a lawsuit.