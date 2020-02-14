MSU Trustees approve installing a 100-acre solar farm

East Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS):

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved an installation of a 20-megawatt solar array.

The farm will be able to produce 4,400 homes and triple the campus’ use of renewable energy.

The solar farm will be located on 100 acres south of MSU’s main campus between Bennett Rd. and Jolly Rd.

When the project is complete, the solar farm will stretch across 145 acres, which will include the previously installed solar carports.

The estimated cost for the solar farm is about $2.3 million and will be funded with MSU utility reserve funds.

It is estimated that the array will begin producing power by the end of 2022 and save the university at least $27 million in the next 25 years.