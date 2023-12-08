LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a unanimous vote, the MSU Board of Trustees has voted in favor of Kevin Guskiewicz, the Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, to become the next president of Michigan State University.

Guskiewicz will become the 22nd president of Michigan State University. He will begin his term on March 4, 2024.

“I am eagerly looking forward to working with all Spartans to build on this great university’s strong historical foundation,” said Guskiewicz. “I intend to foster a culture of collaboration and, by working together, we can propel MSU to even greater eminence through its powerful commitment to student success, knowledge discovery and land-grant service.”

Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor, is the current remaining candidate for the MSU presidency.

The search for the new president has been in the works for several months. Guskiewicz has been at the helm of UNC Chapel Hill since 2019.

Guskiewicz is a neuroscientist and concussion researcher who has been with UNC Chapel Hill since 1995.

MSU head basketball coach Tom Izzo also served on the search committee and spoke during Friday morning’s Board meeting on Zoom, “I’m very excited to have Kevin Guskiewicz come to Michigan State and lead our great university, and welcome him and wife, Amy, to our Michigan State family,” said Izzo. “Through the search process, and in speaking to people who know him, I’ve found him to be very relatable, placing an emphasis on building relationships with those around him. Those relationships will be crucial, as a president must connect with many different constituencies across campus. Just as important is his passion for fundraising, as evidenced by his success in major fundraising efforts at North Carolina. Kevin began his professional career as a collegiate athletic trainer and later worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers before pursuing a career in higher education. I appreciate that he values the role athletics can play in helping advance the university’s greater mission, something he’s experienced firsthand at North Carolina. Finally, I think he will be a difference-maker who will gather all Spartans back together to accomplish our common goal of making Michigan State University the best institution in the world.”

Guskiewicz was born and raised in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from West Chester University, a master’s in exercise physiology/athletic training from the University of Pittsburgh and a doctorate in sports medicine from the University of Virginia, according to MSU.

Guskiewicz and his wife, Amy, have four children: Jacob, Nathan, Adam and Tessa.