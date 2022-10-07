EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The wait is finally over for students at Michigan State University looking to use the new turf field.

The field took less than a year to complete and MSU claims it will support 8,500 students each semester.

The new field will host intramural and club sports like flag football lacrosse and baseball.

One lacrosse player says this new field has been a long time coming.

“It is cool to see firsthand how many students get good use out of these fields every day, whether it’s during rec hours, IM games, or club events,” said lacrosse player Sydney Walsh.

“There are a group of people who’ve been looking forward to this day probably since the first day I stepped on this campus in 2007,” said Vice President for Student Life and Engagement Vennie Gore.

The field is open for anyone to use even if they’re not in a club sport. The hours are 5:00 p.m. until midnight.