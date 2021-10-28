MSU unveils Spartans game-day uniform

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you didn’t check out MSU Football’s latest video on Twitter, you might have missed debuts the Spartans’ rivalry game uniform.

The video was accompanied with one word, “RELENTLESS”, which says it all.

Accompanied by old football highlights against the Wolverines, Xavier Henderson models the green and white proudly.

You can watch the video below.

Kickoff between No. 8 Michigan State University and No. 6 University of Michigan is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 30.