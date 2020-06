Six Atlanta police officers have been charged for assaulting two college students who were attempting to leave a protest Saturday. Two of the officers involved have already been fired from the department.

Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20, were leaving a George Floyd protest at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park after the city's 9 p.m. curfew went into effect CBS affiliate WGCL reported. Video of the incident shows an officer tell Young, who was driving the car, to keep moving but then the officer opens the door and tries to pull Young out of the car. Young manages to drive off but is stopped down the road by traffic. Officers then swarm the car.