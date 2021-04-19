MSU vaccination clinic now open to all Michiganders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Monday the Ingham County health department announced all Michigan residents are welcome to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at the Michigan State University (MSU) Pavilion clinic.

The site is a drive-thru only clinic, and appointments are available as early as this week.

“People move across county lines all the time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Ensuring that everyone in the state who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine benefits us all. We are seeing the number of new cases soar across the state, and there is a sense of urgency with getting people vaccinated.”

The health department says, the expansion in eligibility is made possible due to personnel support from the Department of Defense through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program.

The goal is to increase vaccination numbers to 3,000-4,000 people per day.

To date, more than 68,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the MSU Pavilion.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and the ability to expand our reach to all those in Michigan seeking a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “With this expansion we hope to help the state reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michigan residents age 16 and older sooner.”

Those looking to make an appointment can do so here.