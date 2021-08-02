MSU vaccine mandate sparks petition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A petition has collected more than 8,000 signatures from people upset over MSU’s move to make vaccines mandatory.
But the organizer says it’s not about the vaccine.
“I got vaccinated, I believe in them. But I also think it’s up to everyone’s choice on whether or not they want to get vaccinated, so that’s my opinion on it,” said Madison Sokazz, an MSU student.
The announcement sparked a petition on change.org by senior Peter Sarotte.
“My main goal is to inspire students around the country to stand up against these mandates and focus on what really matters here. It’s very unfortunate that many students will have to pick over finishing their education and inserting something into their body they might not feel comfortable with,” he said.
Sarotte hopes to unite students under the idea of freedom of choice.
With the delta variant still driving up COVID cases around the country, some students say they are comfortable returning to campus and are not sure if the mandate is the proper way to address the pandemic.
“I don’t know if it’s because so much time has gone by that I’m itching to get back to normal as soon as possible, but I’m comfortable,” said Sokazz.
“I understand that some people hesitant to get it and a little mistrust behind it, but I think that’s the only thing I’m ehh about, about, requiring people get the vaccine .But I personally believe in the vaccine and I got a vaccine,” said MSU community member Veren Aben.
Of course, the argument goes both ways.
Both the University Council and MSU’s student government have both gone on the record in support of a vaccine mandate.
“Having as many people vaccinated would be advantageous for us, because we want to return to those spaces in a way we can trust that we are safe and we are keeping each other safe,” said MSU student president Georgia Frost.