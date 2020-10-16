MSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory to provide CWD testing for 2020 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is making big changes to its deer check stations and chronic wasting disease testing for the upcoming deer season.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal central nervous system disease found in mammals like deer, elk and moose.

The Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has developed a system to allow hunters to directly submit samples.

hunters wishing to submit samples can find instructions and more information at animalhealth.msu.edu.

