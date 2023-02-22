LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the students injured in the Michigan State University shooting has been upgraded to stable condition, the hospital says.

A spokesperson for Sparrow Health system said while injuries are still serious, the patient’s condition is considered stable. One student is still in critical condition, three are serious but stable and one is in fair condition, the hospital said Wednesday.

MSU has not confirmed the names of the recovering victims but one patient’s roommate told the Detroit News that he is paralyzed from the chest down. The victim, John Hao, is international student from China. His parents traveled to the United States to be with their son and a GoFundMe fundraiser had been started for the family.

Funerals were held over the last week for the three victims who were killed in the shooting — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

Students returned to MSU’s campus Monday to signs of support from the community.