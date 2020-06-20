MSU VP of Research resigns after calls to be removed

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — After many calls for his removal, Stephen Hsu, the vice president of research and innovation at MSU has resigned.

He came under fire after research he published that questioned the validity of diversity hiring.

As of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, a general petition garnered around 700 signatures and a separate petition of Michigan State professors and graduate students gathered roughly 470 signatures, according to reporter Wendy Guzman at the State News.

A counter-petition in support of keeping Hsu also gainde traction.

As of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, the counter-petition had about 970 signatures, from faculty from various universities across the world, according to the State News. The letter addressed to President Stanley said that the accusations calling Hsu a racist and sexist are rumors and lies, and they believe he should not be removed.

In a statement, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley said Hsu’s resignation is the best outcome for the university.

Hsu will step down as the vice president of research and innovation at the end of the month, but he will return as a tenured professor.

Hsu will help President Stanley pick Shu’s replacement in the coming days.