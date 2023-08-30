EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s men’s basketball team will host the University of Tennessee in a charity exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Breslin Center.

All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

“The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart,” MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “The images we’ve all seen and the stories we’ve heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world, and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.”

The two teams scrimmaged last year at Tennessee in the preseason, and head coaches Izzo and Barnes have a long-standing relationship.

“First, I appreciate Coach Izzo and Michigan State for hosting this game, which will benefit a community that means so much to the world of college basketball,” Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes said.

“While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, this benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit,” Barnes continued.

Michigan State has played in the Maui Invitational five times, beginning in 1991 under Coach Jud Heathcote when the Spartans won the tournament.

“Our program at Michigan State has had the opportunity to visit the island five different times and I’ll never forget the feelings I had when we arrived and when I walked on to the floor at the Lahaina Civic Center to start my career,” Izzo said.

“It’s one of the most special events in college basketball, and it’s because of the people who put it on and the city that embraces and welcomes all of us.”

Further details including ticket information, game time and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.