LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As many college students are moving into their dorms, the numbers for newly enrolled students are being released.

Michigan State University is projected to have the most newly enrolled students in Michigan. MSU projects it will welcome more than 11,000 new students this fall, based on the number of admitted students who paid deposits.

MSU has increased the number of undergraduate students each year since the 2020 pandemic.

While some schools are showing an increase in new students, others are dwindling in numbers. Central Michigan University has had a decrease in enrollment every year since 2014.

In 2014, CMU had 26,363 enrolled students, with 20,070 being undergraduate students. In 2022, CMU had only 14,594 enrolled students, with 10,421 being undergraduates. That is nearly half as many undergraduate students as there were eight years prior.

CMU temporarily closed several dorms due to low enrollment in recent years.

Final enrollment numbers for this fall will not be available until after the deadlines for tuition refunds pass.