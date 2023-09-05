LANSING Mich. (WLNS) — Safety officials at Michigan State University will be conducting a full system test of the campus alert notification system on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., according to the university police department.

The test will include text and email alerts along with computer and app notifications for students, faculty and anyone else set up to receive alerts. The test will also feature alerts on campus emergency phones and the outdoor siren system.

Officials say if this were an actual emergency, anyone on campus would hear the sirens and know to check their phones for emergency updates.

To check and see if you are signed up to receive alerts, go to this link to review and update your notification preferences.