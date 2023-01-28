MSU women’s basketball coach, Suzy Merchant and star guard Nia Clouden look up court during MSU’s 81-60 win over Illinois, on Feb. 4, 2021.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant will miss the Spartan’s upcoming game on Sunday against Illinois due to a car accident.

Officials with MSU announced that Merchant was involved in a minor one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday Morning.

She is at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing undergoing testing and is in stable condition.

Associate head coach Dean Lockwood will act as interim head coach during Merchant’s absence, and the team is traveling to Illinois as scheduled.