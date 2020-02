East Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS): MSU’s Zoological Students Association is hosting a fundraiser to support wildlife conservation efforts in Australia in the wake of the wildfires.

The evening includes food, trivia and prizes. Tickets for the event will be sold for $2; food will be an additional cost.

Payment can be in the form of cash or Venmo. All proceeds will go to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Fund.

The vent will start at 6:30pm on Thursday, Feb. 20 in room 145 of the Natural Science Building.