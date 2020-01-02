MSUFCU continues to investigate fraud charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Federal Credit Union continues to investigate after multiple customers complain about some unusual charges.

The state and the credit union are both digging deeper.

“I had a coworker that said ‘Hey, you happen to have MSU don’t you?’ and I said yeah, and she said, ‘You might want to check your account, there’s been international fees on people’s cards,” said Shannon Root.

Root is just one of the people affected by the recent fraud scam targeting people at the MSU Federal Credit Union.

She says about $64 was charged to her debit card from the international account “LoveWorld TV.”

“Just kind of freaked out about how they can just get a hold of these numbers and just go crazy,” said Root.

MSUFCU chief marketing officer Deidre Davis says of the company’s 300,000 members, only a small percent were affected.

Right now, she’s not aware of any other credit unions facing the same issue and LoveWorld TV will be held responsible for the charges.

“The important thing is that members won’t actually lose money, a transaction could have posted, but then we are going through the process right now of crediting those dollar amounts back,” said Davis.

While sometimes you can’t avoid it, Root wants to send out a warning to others when using a credit union to manage their money.

“Check your accounts. Make sure that all of the fees on there are what you have done and just keep an eye on it,” said Root.

If you have any further questions or concerns about how to handle a fraud situation, click here.