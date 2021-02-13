MSU’s 30-point loss to Iowa is the worst at home under Izzo

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks to Joshua Langford #1 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Breslin Center on February 13, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State’s basketball team has had some tough losses this year, but what happened on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center against No. 15 Iowa might just take the cake for the worst one yet, and surprisingly it wasn’t because of Luka Garza.

The Spartans held the nation’s leading scorer to eight points, which no other team in the country has been able to do this year, but by putting all of their emphasis on him it opened up the perimeter and the Hawkeyes made sure to take advantage.

Iowa hit a barrage of 3’s – knocking down 8 of their first 11 to finish with 13 – running the Spartans off of their home floor.

“You know I’m embarrassed,” said Izzo. “That was a poor performance and we were picking our poison. As I told you we were going to do a better job on Garza, which I guess in some ways we did a better job on Garza, but I warned you guys and myself that you don’t want to be taking away the the 2 and give up 3’s.”

“It is embarrassing,” said junior forward Gabe Brown who led the Spartans with 15 points. “To give up 30 points at home… we don’t what that. So, it is embarrassing to go out and play like that, like we did, but it’s not over yet. We’re still fighting and we still believe that we can make this run and we’re going to.”

“I think we had a great scouting report but at the end of the day, sometimes the games in the Big Ten –the majority of the games in the Big Ten they’re not really about X’s and O’s,” said Joshua Langford. “You know, it’s about effort.”

The last time the Spartans lost by 30 was at Rutgers earlier this year, which did not make Izzo very happy, but to lose by 30 at home has never happened in his tenure. In 26 seasons the Spartans have never lost by 30 points at the Breslin Center, so when he says it’s embarrassing, he means it.

With the loss the Spartans fall to 4-8 in the Big Ten and 10-8 overall.

Next up is No. 24 Purdue on Tuesday (Feb. 16) and this game is in West Lafayette.