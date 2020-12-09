MSU’s ACC/ Big Ten Challenge game with No. 18 Virginia postponed

EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 06: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the second half of the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Breslin Center on December 6, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The 22nd annual ACC/ Big Ten Challenge opened on Tuesday night with seven matchups and five more were supposed to be played on Wednesday, however there is now one less game on the docket.

No. 4 Michigan State was scheduled to tip-off against No. 18 Virginia in Charlottesville at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN, but late Tuesday night the Cavaliers revealed they would have to postpone the game due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

This was going to be a great matchup, and not just because it was a top 20 showdown. Michigan State junior Joey Hauser was going to go up against his older brother Sam, who is a senior for the Cavaliers, for the first time ever. The two were teammates in high school and then again for a season at Marquette before both decided to transfer following the 2018-19 season.

Joey’s path led him to East Lansing. While Sam’s led him to Charlottesville.

It’s unclear right now if this game will be made up, but the Spartans will stay in Charlottesville Tuesday night before flying back to East Lansing Wednesday morning.