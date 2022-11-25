EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Michigan State football player was able to exact some “revenge” on his former team.

Daniel Barker transferred to MSU from the University of Illinois, and according to Barker, going Green is one of the best things that he has done.

The tight-end said that he loved getting acclimated to MSU’s football program.

“Like just all the fans and everybody around in the community, everybody on the team, the staff, everybody embraced you all as one, you know, with a lot of love,” said Barker.

Barker is known for his infectious, and sometimes loud energy on the field – and in the locker room.

“I want everybody to just be happy and smile,” said Barker. “Cause when you not happy, you know, life’s not, life’s not really good. Your life is, is not only about trials and tribulations, but it’s also about enjoying happiness. You woke up this morning.”

As the Spartans head to Beaver Stadium, Barker does face the possibility of playing his last college football game. The graduate transfer said he’s focused on cherishing every moment of Saturday’s game.

“I just want to cherish every moment. I get to play this game that call football, you know? Cause it’s not, it’s not gonna be forever. But every game I treat it like it’s my last or like it’s my last snap,” said Barker. “The little things are the most important things. Those are ones that you remember forever.”

To hear more about how Barker is prepping for Saturday, watch the video in the player above.