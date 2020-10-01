MSU’s DC Scottie Hazelton shares why Spartans’ defense is ‘so special’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the ‘pajamas’ are off and the pads are on for Michigan State’s football team, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton addressed everything from the Spartans’ scheme, to his initial impressions of the defense, on Thursday afternoon during a Zoom call with reporters.

A 24-year coaching veteran, Hazelton comes to East Lansing from Kansas State where he spent one season there (2019) as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Naturally, he watched MSU’s defense from afar, and it’s one thing that drew him to Michigan State in the first place. He was intrigued. He wondered, what has made the Spartans defense ‘so special’ over the years?

Now that he’s arrived, Hazelton has found the answer to his question.

“As a group, we’re more mature than a lot of the teams that we’ve been around in the past,” said Hazelton. “They understand concepts. They understand the basics. They understand the universal things.”

Hazelton has also been impressed with the Spartans work ethic.

“They’ve been trained for a long time,” said Hazelton. “There are times where we try to fluster them or try to work them even harder than it’s going to be in a game and they keep grinding through it. It’s a wonderful thing to have because that doesn’t happen everywhere.”

<<< This story will be updated