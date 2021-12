EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Football’s Kenneth Walker III won the 2021 Doak Walker Award, MSU Football announced on Twitter.

The Doak Walker award was established in 1990 and honors the top running back in U.S. college football.

The award is named after former Detroit Lions player Doak Walker.

“THE BEST RUNNING BACK IN THE COUNTRY,” MSU Football Tweeted.