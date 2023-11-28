LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Junior Noah Kim has announced he has entered the transfer portal, effectively ending his time at MSU.

Kim posted his announcement to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

MSU Quarterback Noah Kim’s X post announcing his departure from MSU football. (WLNS)

Monday, MSU’s other two scholarship quarterbacks announced they were entering the portal as well. Kim, then, joins scholarship QBs Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt in bailing on the team.

The three players’ exit come just days after MSU announced Jonathan Smith would become the new head football coach for the Spartans. Smith led Oregon State University’s team for the last six years.

Smith’s hiring comes after a season of scandal involving former head coach Mel Tucker, who admitted to inappropriate sexual behavior with anti sexual harassment advocate. Tucker was fired earlier this year.

Kim played five games this year, before suffering an injury. He played four games last year. He has two years of eligibility left for college play.