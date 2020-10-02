MSU’s OC Jay Johnson talks QB battle and much more

As Michigan State’s football team prepares for its Oct. 24 season opener against Rutgers there are a lot of questions surrounding the Spartans’ offense and the biggest one? Who will be the starting quarterback?

It’s the first question new offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson was asked on a Zoom call with reporters Friday afternoon, and initially he joked, “Yeah, that’s a good question. I kind of want to know that too.”

Love how @mwenzel2 is wasting no time on this Friday morning. He jumps right in, asking Jay Johnson about MSU’s quarterback battle.



Johnson said he’s moving Rocky Lombardi, Payton Thorne, and Theo Day all together right now and are pretty much equal in reps. — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) October 2, 2020

“I think the most veteran guys in Rocky (Lombardi), Payton (Thorne), and Theo (Day) are the guys that have been getting all the reps,” said Johnson. “Quite frankly, I’ve been moving all three of them together. They’re very, very equal right now on total amount of reps in both 7-on-7 and team activities.”

As ‘the new guy on the block’ Johnson wants to make sure he’s giving all of the QB’s an equal look, but he does like the progress the Spartans have been making at the position.

“I think I’ll have a better take of where we’re at probably in another week or two,” said Johnson. “Just because it’s more real when we have pads on.”

Wednesday Sept. 30 was MSU’s first day in pads.