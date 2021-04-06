MSU’S “RAISE” program receives $100K pledge

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Farm Bureau Family of Companies is making an announcment this morning.

It’s a $100,000 pledge to help benefit Michigan State University’s “Project Raise Initiative” which would expand the school’s pavilion for agriculture and livestock education.

Overall, MSU is proposing a $4 million, 40,000 square-foot expansion.

This is to increase capacity and meet the future needs of Michigan’s agricultural community.

The new expansion will provide a second indoor arena, that’ll increase animal housing and provide an indoor area for warming up animals prior to events in the main arena.

Officials say, the pavilion holds approximately 96 events every year, but the expansion will allow for even more.