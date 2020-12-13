MSU’s second half surge leads to 109-91 win over Oakland

EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 13: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans (R) greets head coach Greg Kampe (L) before the start of a college basketball game at the Breslin Center on December 13, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When Tom Izzo stepped up to the podium for his postgame press conference he couldn’t have been more spot on. He said Sunday’s non-conference tilt with Oakland was a game for TV, the media, and the fans because of Michigan State’s ability to put 109 points on the board.

Oakland also came close to dropping 100 points of its own, which made it a disappointing game from Izzo’s perspective, and a lot of it had to do with the play of Rashad Williams. The Oakland junior guard hit six of his eight 3’s in the first half before going on to finish with 36 points. Jalen Moore added 26 points.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t start out, and I mean this so write it, Greg Kampe’s a hell of a coach and not just because he’s a friend,” said Izzo. “It doesn’t matter if we’re No. 1 in the country, if we’re No. 5 in the country, if we’re No. 25 or No. 105. It doesn’t matter if they’re real good or very average – I tell my team every year it’s going to be a dog fight because he just does a hell of a job.”

Thanks to Williams’ 23-point first half the Golden Grizzles went into halftime down by just four points and in the process they forced the Spartans to commit 12 first-half turnovers.

“They force a lot of turnovers and they play hard,” said Spartan junior forward Gabe Brown. “That’s one thing we didn’t lock in as well on. They caused some trouble for us in the first, and second, half and they have some really good shooters that can get hot so we have to be more ready.”

“A lot of effort related mistakes in the first half,” added Joshua Langford. “We had a lot of lackadaisical turnovers. Even I had a few, and so we just wanted to come out in the second half and try to just put the first half behind us. Learn from it, but not let it control how we move forward in the course of the game and I think we did a good job in the second half of progressing forward.”

The Spartans’ surge in the second half was definitely the difference. MSU came out and went on a 13-0 run, which was powered by Langford (13 points), Aaron Henry (15 points), and Brown. Brown finished with a career-high 20 points, while freshman A.J. Hoggard also had a new career-high in points with 10. A total of seven Spartans finished in double figures.

With the win the Spartans improve to 6-0. It’s their best start since the 2015-16 season and it’s still to be determined whether or not they will play one final non-conference game before opening the Big Ten season on December 20 at Northwestern.