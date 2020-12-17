MSU’S Sophia Lunt receives prestigious Young Investigator Award

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Michigan State University’s Sophia Lunt, assistant professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (BMB) in the College of Natural Science, received the Metabolomics Association of North America (MANA)Young Investigator Award for 2020.

The highly competitive award is given to the most accomplished MANA early career member who has worked to push the boundaries of metabolomics research resulting in sustained, substantial, and noteworthy contributions to the field.

“It is an honor to be recognized by one of the biggest professional societies in my field,” Lunt said. “I am encouraged to continue pushing the limits of what we can discover using metabolomics.”

MANA represents the North American professional networking arm of the rapidly emerging field of metabolomics, a discipline that uses sophisticated analytical technologies to analyze pool sizes and fluxes of metabolites and gain a large-scale understanding of the role small molecules play in the biology of an organism.

Lunt’s research aims to understand the role of small molecules and molecular pathways in supporting cancer proliferation, diversity, and metastasis. Using cutting-edge metabolomic tools such as mass spectrometry, genetic models of cancer, cell biology and fluorescent agents that can probe the disease, the Lunt Lab investigates ways to design more effective and targeted therapies for cancer.

“This award allowed me to present the Young Investigator Award Lecture during the 2020 Metabolomics Association of North America conference, giving me the platform to have my research spotlighted to the field,” Lunt said. “It was wonderful to get the recognition and exposure.”

“In the next few years, I hope to continue uncovering the mechanisms by which specific metabolic pathways support cancer and develop novel compounds for cancer imaging and therapy,” added Lunt.

For more about MANA and the announcement of Lunt’s award, please visit: https://www.mana2020.org/mana-awards.