MSU’s Watts enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Now that the MSU men’s basketball season is over, Tom Izzo has another player in the transfer portal and it’s a name that may shock you. After two seasons, Rocket Watts is looking to take his talents elsewhere.

A spokesperson for the MSU men’s basketball team confirmed the decision with our 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren. Izzo has yet to comment on Watts’ decision, but there could be an announcement later in the day.

The sophomore guard played in all 28 of the Spartans’ games this season, transitioning from a shooting guard, to a point guard, then back to shooting guard. In his 28 games he averaged 7.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.

The Spartans have a ton of talent coming in next season at the guard position, from the incoming freshman to recent Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker. Walker announced on Saturday his decision to come to MSU.

Watts’ decision to transfer comes a week after fellow MSU guard Jack Hoiberg entered the transfer portal.

