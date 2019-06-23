MSU’s wheelchair floorball team heads overseas to compete

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s Wheelchair Floorball Team will soon head overseas to represent not only the school, but the entire country.

While for some it might just be a sport, but for the players it means much more. It’s a way for them to come together and show the world that anything is possible.

“I’m so excited, this is a very rare opportunity,” said Robert Briseno, the captain of Team USA.

Wheelchair floorball is similar to hockey, but it’s for those in wheelchairs.

Michigan State University’s team will get on a plane tomorrow and fly to Europe, where they’ll represent the United States for the first time at the Paragames Breda Tournament in the Netherlands.

“Being a part of a community like this, the disabled community, it gives me a sense of belonging,” said Briseno.

Briseno hasn’t always lived with a disability.

“I was shot inside of my home, it was a home invasion and I became paralyzed because of the gunshot,” said Briseno.

But he’s not letting that stop him from following his dreams.

“My activities are limited being in a wheelchair, and having the support of the community means that much more,” said Briseno.

“We can’t wait to get out there and get the tournament started,” said Piotr Pasik, the director of MSU’s Adaptive Sports and Recreation Club.

Pasik says opportunities like this wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

“We have become the best collegiate adaptive sports program in the state and we can become a destination for future Spartans with disabilities,” said Pasik.

“It made me nervous going out in public not knowing how people are going to react to seeing and looking at me, and just getting this exposure helps us feel more comfortable,” said Briseno.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday in the Netherlands.