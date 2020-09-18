Muffled cheers and social distanced stands…what to expect at a high school football game

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– High school football is back! What should you expect if you’re planning to attend though?

Mason high school athletic director, Greg Lattig, says “we’re asking all of them to wear a mask, were asking the spectators to screen themselves at home, we’re screening the student athletes and doing the acknowledgement form, we’re limiting two guests per participant and asking them to social distance.”

Tonight, 6 News went to the Junior Varsity game at Mason high school to see what a game could look like this season.

It does vary from school to school though. Some schools have implemented a digital ticket system or have fans show their I.D.’s and sign in at the entrance.

Geoff Kimmerly from the Michigan High School Athletic Association, says spectators must wearing face coverings and fans are limited.

“It’s different for different activities but athletics down here we’re allowed to have, well down here, most of down state we’re allowed to have two fans per participant,” said Kimmerly.

It’ll make a lot of stadiums look nearly empty compared to what the usual would be.

“Some of our small schools you know like the Pewamo-Westphalia Laingsburg game you might have a couple of hundred people if you go to a bigger game you might have something like 300 or 400 people,” said Kimmerly. “the biggest mid-Michigan area games can get up into that 4-thousand, 5-thousand range.”

It was unknown just a few weeks ago if there would even be a football season in the first place, so the feeling of fall football is something people aren’t taking for granted.

“We’re glad the kids are doing but we’ll do whatever we have to do to get back to full normalcy so it is different,” said Lattig.