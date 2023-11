LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on US-127 near Kalamazoo St. Wednesday morning around 7.

Multi-vehicle crash on 127 tying up traffic. (WLNS)

Multi-vehicle crash on 127 tying up traffic. (WLNS)

Multi-vehicle crash on 127 tying up traffic. (WLNS)

According to a 6 News crew on the scene at least seven vehicles, including a van, were involved in the crash and at least five of them were undriveable. At this time there is no confirmation of injuries or what caused the wreck.

As of 8 a.m., the highway was re-opened after being closed for about an hour. This led to a traffic back-up of around five miles.