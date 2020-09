The Lansing Catholic Cougars volleyball team came into Tuesday night's match against Charlotte undefeated and hoping to another win to their perfect record.

The Cougars won the first set 25-23, then the second set 25-21 but in the third set, the Orioles made a comeback to keep the match going winning 25-23. The fourth set saw Charlotte continue their momentum and get off a to a big lead but the Cougars stayed within striking distance.