LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crashes have been reported by The Michigan Department of Transportation this morning, including two that have shut down lanes on Southbound I-69 and Southbound US-127.

Traffic backups seen on US-127 during Tuesdays winter storm. Jan. 9, 2024 (WLNS)

The crash on I-69 was reported at 10:12 Tuesday morning and has shut down lanes south of Exit 57 near Charlotte. Meanwhile, reports of the crash on US-127 came in at 10:25 a.m.

That accident has shut down lanes south of Exit 66, just outside Mason. Long traffic backups can be seen in the southbound lanes as crews try to clear the roads.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in throughout the day.