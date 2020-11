MASON, Mich. (WLN)– Multiple fire crews battled a house fire on Willoughby Rd. in Mason.

The Delhi Township Fire Chief told 6 News on scene around 7:45 p.m. that they are still investigating the cause of the fire, and they will be at the house for awhile. The house is being ruled as a total loss.

He says the family did get out safely, but there was a pet that he couldn’t confirm got out safely or not.

We’ll let you know when we learn more details on how this fire started