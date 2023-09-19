LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire fighters from multiple agencies responded to a house fire northeast of Haslett Tuesday night.

The house fire happened near the intersection of Blackberry Ln. and Woodbury Rd.

Crews from as far away as Williamston responded to the fire.

Laingsburg Deputy Fire Chief Dan DeKorte tells 6 News the owner of the home was working on a piece of equipment in the garage. The equipment caught fire, and the fire spread in the garage and to the house.

Nobody was living in the home.

DeKorte says there were no serious injuries.