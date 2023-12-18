LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Congregation Shaarey Zedek synagogue leader is sharing new information about the threat that was emailed to them over the weekend.

According to the synagogue leader the email said, “There are multiple explosives in the Synagogue. They are well hidden and they will go off in a few hours. YOU WILL ALL DIE.”

The email also included the name of what appeared to be a group behind the threat, however, 6 News is not publishing this in part due to a request from the synagogue.

East Lansing Police Department responded Sunday morning to 1924 Coolidge Road after a bomb threat was made to the Congregation Shaarey Zedek, officials said.

“We take these types of threats very seriously,” said East Lansing Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Pride. “We will utilize any and all resources to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

ELPD officials said in a news release Sunday afternoon that the investigation into the bomb threat remains open, and that officials are working with the congregation to find the person or persons responsible.

In November, an Upper Peninsula teen pleaded guilty to threatening the same East Lansing synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Zedek. He admitted to sending multiple messages on Instagram about planning to commit a mass shooting targeting Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

If you have any information about Sunday’s bomb threat to the congregation, ELPD asks you to call them at 517-351-4220.