MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple fire crews are on the scene at Cleanlites Recycling. It’s located in Mason off of Hull Rd.

Cleanlites Recycling is a leader in waste management serving corporations, governments, medical facilities, OEM’s, and more.

A 6 News crew is currently on scene working to find out more information.

We will continue to update this story and bring you the latest information on 6 News.