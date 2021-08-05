Multiple fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Shortly after midnight, police and fire crews from multiple departments responded to calls of a structure fire at the Windmill Mobile Home Community in Holt.

Officials on location say all three residents of the house were able to get out without injury. However, the structure is a total loss.

Fire officials were able to put out the flames shortly after 1:00 AM.

As of now the cause of the fire is still unknown and remains under investigation. This is still a developing story so as we learn more 6 News will keep you updated.