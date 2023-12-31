ONONDAGA, Mich. (WLNS) — More than a dozen water tanker trucks responded to an early Sunday morning fire at the Onondaga Tavern on the corner of Oak Street and Bellevue Road in Onondaga.

The massive fire happened steps away from the Onondaga Fire Department which responded to the scene with initial reports of people inside. Our reporter is still waiting to get official word on if there were any injuries.

Multiple fire crews respond to the burning Onondaga Tavern. (Dec. 31, 2023 (WLNS)

Our reporters arrived on the scene about an hour after the initial call went out, flames could be seen shooting from all sides of the building, and a portion of the roof had collapsed.

Heavy smoke and flames could still be seen smoldering in the building at around 7:30 a.m., but some first responders had already started to clear out.

The bar is a popular local destination known for its eclectic decorations, live music, and bike nights according to several online reviews.

This incident comes less than one week after a suspected arson gutted the Diamondbacks motorcycle club and bar in Eaton County, about a 26-mile drive away from Onondaga, on Christmas Day.

6 News is still waiting to hear from fire officials, and this story will be updated throughout the day as we receive more information.