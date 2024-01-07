DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple fire departments are on scene at what appears to be a major structure fire on the 500 block of Renker Road, near West Saginaw Street.

6 News was on scene at about 3:45 Sunday afternoon and saw trucks and first responders from Grand Ledge Fire Department, Delta Township Fire Department, Lansing Township Fire, Lansing Fire Department, Windsor Township emergency services, DeWitt Township Fire and Benton Township Fire.

A Delta Township fire official on scene said the call about the fire came in about 3:17 p.m., and that a detached pole-barn-like structure was “fully engulfed” in fire. Officials had the fire under control by about 4:30 p.m.

So far, no injuries are reported.

Part of the building appeared to have burned to the ground, a 6 News reporter said.

Multiple fire departments were on scene Sunday, Jan. 7 near West Saginaw. (WLNS)

Multiple fire departments were on scene Sunday, Jan. 7 near West Saginaw. (WLNS)

Multiple fire departments were on scene in Delta Township Sunday. (WLNS)

Multiple fire departments were on scene Sunday, Jan. 7 near West Saginaw. (WLNS)

Multiple fire departments were on scene Sunday, Jan. 7 near West Saginaw. (WLNS)

Multiple fire departments were on scene Sunday, Jan. 7 near West Saginaw. (WLNS)

Multiple fire departments were on scene Sunday, Jan. 7 near West Saginaw. (WLNS)

A plume of smoke above the structure was visible from as far as miles away.

It is unclear what was the cause of the fire, or whether there are any injuries involved.

6 News has reached out to officials in Eaton County and will update the story as more details become available.