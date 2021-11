LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–Large police presence currently at Citgo gas station on South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, in Lansing. Officials have not released or confirmed any information as of yet.

6 News arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. to find 5-7 police units searching the area and entering the store. 6 News will continue to update this story as more information is released from officials.